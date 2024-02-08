Advertisement

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been making headlines for their relationship status. Several reports claiming that the couple broke up 2-3 months ago have been doing the rounds on social media. Amid these rumours, an old video of the actress talking about her marriage plans with actor-boyfriend goes viral on her show Moving in With Malaika.

When Malaika Arora opened up about her relationship with Arjun Kapoor

When asked by close friend Farah Khan about her future plans with Arjun Kapoor, including the possibility of marriage and having more children, Malaika Arora admitted uncertainty about what lies ahead. She spoke about the importance of open communication in her relationship, stating that discussions about the future are part of her conversations with Arjun.

(File photo of Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor | Image" Malika Arora/Instagram)

She said that Arjun has a positive influence on her life, keeping her happy. Despite the "unknowns about the future", the actress said that she values the happiness and contentment that Arjun brings into her life.

Malaika also addressed the topic of insecurity surrounding a second marriage, drawing from her past divorce experience. She shared that her previous marital challenges do not make her bitter or insecure. The actress said that every decision she has made in her life, including her current relationship, has been driven by a pursuit of happiness.

She said, “I don’t know what the future holds for me. Humne iss baare mein baat ki hai. Aap apne partner se aisi cheezon ke baare mein baat karte hai. Aaj jo insaan meri zindagi mein hai, woh mujhe khush rakhta hai. I don't care iske baare mein duniya kya sochti hai."

Did Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor break up?

The world recently celebrated the arrival of the New Year. Several Bollywood celebrities were seen spending the last days of their year with their significant others, and a lot of them were spotted leaving the bay for their overseas vacation. Amid this, Malaika and Arjun kept their New Year plans secret.

The couple, who are always seen enjoying their time together on special occasions and sharing it on social media, spent the holiday season separately. Malaika celebrated Christmas with her son Arhaan Khan, while Arjun was on an overseas trip with his sister Anshula Kapoor. The fans were also quick to notice the couple’s absence in each other’s Instagram posts during the entire holiday season, sparking their breakup rumours.