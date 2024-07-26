Published 16:37 IST, July 26th 2024

Who Is Farah Khan's Mother Menka Irani, How Is She Related To Javed Akhtar, Farhan-Zoya Akhtar?

Farah Khan's mother Menka Irani passed away at the age of 79 on July 26 due to prolonged age-related illness. She was the aunt of Farhan and Zoya Akhtar.