Published 12:05 IST, August 24th 2024
Who Is Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas's Sister-in-law Neelam Upadhyaya Set To Marry Siddharth Chopra
Who Is Neelam Upadhyaya: Priyanka Chopra is in Mumbai to attend the wedding festivities of her brother Siddharth Chopra who is set to marry the actress.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Neelam Upadhyaya tied the knot with Priyanka Chopra's younger brother Siddharth. | Image: instagram
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
12:05 IST, August 24th 2024