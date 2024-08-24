Published 12:05 IST, August 24th 2024

Who Is Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas's Sister-in-law Neelam Upadhyaya Set To Marry Siddharth Chopra

Who Is Neelam Upadhyaya: Priyanka Chopra is in Mumbai to attend the wedding festivities of her brother Siddharth Chopra who is set to marry the actress.