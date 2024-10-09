sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Kolkata Horror | Army Jawans Kidnapped In J&K | Nasrallah's Successor Killed | Election Results | Mexican Mayor Murdered | RG Kar Case |

Published 09:17 IST, October 9th 2024

I Am Such A Proud Daughter: Yami Gautam Pens Note For Father As He Receives Maiden National Award

Yami Gautam took to her social media account to pen a note of appreciation for her father Mukesh who won his first National Award for direction of Punjabi film.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Yami Gautam pens a note for father's National award
Yami Gautam pens a note for father's National award | Image: Yami Gautam/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

09:17 IST, October 9th 2024