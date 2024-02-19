Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 02:49 IST

Yami Gautam's Article 370 To Not Have A Premiere In Kashmir, Aditya Dhar Reveals Why

The makers of Yami Gautam starrer Article 370 have decided not to premiere in Kashmir and director Aditya Dhar has revealed the real reason behind it.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Yami Gautam Article 370
आर्टिकल 370 में यामी गौतम | Image:IANS
Actress Yami Gautam is all set to entertain audiences once again on the silver screen, following the massive success of OMG 2. She will be next seen in Article 370. Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale and produced by Aditya Dhar, Jyoti Deshpande, and Lokesh Dhar, this highly anticipated film also stars Priyamani in a significant role.

Why is Article 370 not streaming in Kashmir?

Scheduled to hit theatres on February 23, 2024, the filmmakers recently engaged in a conversation with Pinkvilla, where they discussed various aspects of the project, including the possibility of premiering the film in Kashmir.

Despite initial considerations, the team revealed that the premiere of Article 370 would not take place in Kashmir. Aditya Dhar explained, “Definitely, there was a discussion, but knowing where we are right now with the baby, we had to reduce a lot of travelling. That's why we are doing this interview also via Zoom. Because of that we had to take the decision that keep it local only mostly so that it's easier on Yami; otherwise, we would love to do that for sure.”

Yami Gautam echoed this sentiment and addressed the unpredictability of life, stating, “You're spot on. That was definitely one of the important discussions, but as someone has said, life is a box of chocolates. You never know which one you're going to get. So we go with the flow, and we improvise.”

More about Article 370

Article 370 marks the second collaboration between Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar, following the success of URI. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar, the film's narrative unfolds against the backdrop of the abrogation of Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Amidst the excitement surrounding the film's release, Yami and Aditya surprised fans by announcing that they were expecting their first child during the trailer launch event. Article 370 will hit the theatres on February 23, 2024.

Published February 19th, 2024 at 02:49 IST

