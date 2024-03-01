English
Updated March 1st, 2024 at 19:34 IST

Yodha: Is Sara Ali Khan Making A Cameo In Sidharth Malhotra's Film? THIS Scene From Trailer Hints So

A snapshot from the trailer of Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming movie Yodha is going viral and hints at a probable cameo by actress Sara Ali Khan.

Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan | Image:_sara_ali_khan_fanclub/instagram
The trailer of the upcoming action thriller Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra alongside Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani was released recently and received positive feedback from viewers. Notably, Yodha made history as the first Hindi film to launch its trailer in-flight. Now, there are several speculations surrounding Sara Ali Khan's potential involvement in the film as a cameo.

Was Sara Ali Khan present in the Yodha trailer?

While details about Sara Ali Khan's role remain undisclosed, keen observers noted a brief appearance resembling her around the 1:10 mark in the trailer. She is seen portraying a cabin crew member and is dressed elegantly in a red saree. There might be a chance that it may be her doppelganger or herself. See here:-

 

 

What more do we know about Yodha?

Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, Yodha follows an intriguing tale of a high-stakes hijacking. The film's first song, Zindagi Tere Naam released recently and beautifully captured the romantic chemistry between Sidharth and Raashii's characters.

Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan, Yodha is a collaboration between Amazon Prime, Dharma Productions, and Mentor Disciple Entertainment. Yodha will arrive in theatres on March 15 this year.

What more do we know about Sara Ali Khan’s professional career?

Last seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke opposite Vicky Kaushal, Sara has a lot of projects in her pipeline. Yesterday itself, the first look of her upcoming thriller Murder Mubarak was released. The Netflix movie has an ensemble cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Karisma Kapoor, and Vijay Varma among others.

The actress further has Ae Watan Mere Watan, a film inspired by the life of freedom fighter Usha Mehta. Set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942, this Kannan Iyer directorial is set to release on March 21. Sara will then be seen in Anurag Basu's Metro...In Dino alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, and others.

