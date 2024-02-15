Advertisement

Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra will hit the big screens on March 15. Ahead of the film's release, Sidharth Malhotra took to his social media handle to drop an update on Yodha. The actor shared a thrilling video and announced the teaser launch date of Yodha.

Sidharth Malhotra shares update on Yodha

Sidharth Malhotra took to his social media handle to share an update on his upcoming film Yodha. The actor announced that the teaser of Yodha will be out on February 19. However, Sidharth shared a video along with the announcement that was a first of its kind. In the video, a group of people can be seen sky diving from the plane and unveiling a massive poster featuring Sidharth Malhotra. The video garnered much attention and received praises.

Sharing the video, Sidharth Malhotra wrote, “Airdropping thrills straight to your screens! Super stoked to be taking off on this journey with you all. Stay tuned because #YodhaTeaser out on Feb 19. 🎬#Yodha in cinemas March 15.”

