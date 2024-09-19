Published 14:34 IST, September 19th 2024
Zayed Khan Blames Mumbai For Hrithik Roshan-Sussanne Khan’s Divorce: So Many Distractions...
Zayed Khan discussed how the family handled trolling after his sister's divorce from Hrithik Roshan while highlighting his close bond with the War 2 actor.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Zayed Khan spoke about Hrithik Roshan-Sussanne Khan’s divorce | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
14:34 IST, September 19th 2024