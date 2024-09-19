sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Tirupati Laddus Row | PM Modi's US Trip | Middle East Tensions | Kolkata Horror | Quad Summit |

Published 14:34 IST, September 19th 2024

Zayed Khan Blames Mumbai For Hrithik Roshan-Sussanne Khan’s Divorce: So Many Distractions...

Zayed Khan discussed how the family handled trolling after his sister's divorce from Hrithik Roshan while highlighting his close bond with the War 2 actor.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Zayed Khan spoke about Hrithik Roshan-Sussanne Khan’s divorce
Zayed Khan spoke about Hrithik Roshan-Sussanne Khan’s divorce | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

14:34 IST, September 19th 2024