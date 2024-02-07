Advertisement

Zoya Akhtar marked her directorial debut in 2009 with Luck By Chance. The script for the film had been penned by Akhtar herself in collaboration with her father. Being a child of the industry herself, Zoya interestingly took an outsider-looking-in perspective with regards to the Hindi film industry as the core theme of her directorial debut. Luck By Chance officially completed 15 years on January 30.

Luck By Chance took 7 years to make



While Zoya Akhtar may be a prominent director today, with her own production company Tiger Baby Films, it has been a long journey for her. Her struggles in establishing herself stand best represented with the fact that despite having connections within the industry, it took Zoya seven years to finally enable Luck By Chance to see the light of day.

The unprecedented delay, which saw her take up jobs as assistants to other directors and as a casting director, was also made more trying by the fact that as many as six actors rejected her film. She ultimately ended up casting her own brother in the lead - Farhan Akhtar, who also incidentally served as a co-producer on the film. For the unversed, Luck By Chance follows the journey of Vikram Jaisingh as he maneuvers professional success with his personal tribulations against the backdrop of the film industry.

Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar celebrate Luck By Chance completing 15 years



On the occasion of Luck By Chance completing 15 years, Zoya Akhtar took to her Instagram handle to share the official poster of the film, referring to it as her "first born". The caption to the post read, "First Born #15today #bestcast #bestcrew Only @excelmovies"

Farhan Akhtar too, celebrated the milestone in a similar way, sharing a video montage from the film. The caption to the post read, "15 years of luck, chances and lots of memories. Celebrating #15YearsofLuckByChance" Luck By Chance can be streamed on Netflix.