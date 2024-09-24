sb.scorecardresearch
Published 10:35 IST, September 24th 2024

Aaj Main Upar: Pakistani Singer Rabeeca Khan Hangs From Crane In Bizarre Birthday Photoshoot

Pakistani influencer Rabeeca Khan surprised her audience with a daring birthday photoshoot, where she hung from a crane. The video of the stunt went viral.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Pakistani Singer and influencer Rabeeca Khan Hangs From Crane In Birthday Photoshoot
Pakistani Singer and influencer Rabeeca Khan Hangs From Crane In Birthday Photoshoot | Image: Instagram
10:35 IST, September 24th 2024