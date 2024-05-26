Advertisement

Actress Massiel Taveras recently walked the red carpet at Cannes 2024, but her experience did not go as planned. Several videos of Taveras have gone viral, showing her in a heated argument with a guard at the film festival, even pushing the guard away.

Massiel Taveras' video from Cannes goes viral

In the widely circulated video, Taveras is seen ascending the iconic red steps of Cannes in a black gown with a white cape, featuring a dramatically long trail ending with a picture of Jesus. However, the guards and organizers at Cannes prevented her from posing on the stairs, instead insisting she enter the theatre.

What’s wrong with this security guard ruining everyone’s red carpet photos?



Kelly Rowland



& Massiel Taveras



Even photos taken of them… her arm is in the way!

And why is she touching them? 😳 jail! pic.twitter.com/9O7u7oFiJf — Meriam Al Sultan سا(حرة) 🪄 (@AlSultan_Meriam)

Despite their efforts, Taveras persisted, attempting to spread her trail on the steps to give the paparazzi a full view of her gown. The guards continued to block her, with a female guard seen holding and escorting her upstairs. This confrontation escalated, and Taveras, visibly frustrated, pushed the guard aside and engaged in a heated argument.

Netizens react to Massiel Taveras' video

Netizens criticized the Cannes organisers for their treatment of Taveras, demanding that the guard be decommissioned. They also noted that this was the same guard involved in an altercation with Kelly Rowland at Cannes a few days prior. Some speculated that Taveras' Jesus gown might have been the reason for the guards' actions, as it could potentially offend religious sentiments and attract negative attention to the festival.

The Dominican actress has yet to issue an official statement regarding the incident.