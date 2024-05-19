Advertisement

Aishwarya Rai recently returned to Mumbai after attending the Cannes Film Festival with her daughter Aradhya. The actress walked the red carpet at Cannes twice, both times in Shane and Falguni Peacock designs. While Aishwarya looked as graceful as ever, her outfits were criticised by the masses. Amid the uproar about her Cannes look, Aishwarya seemed to remain unbothered by the internet’s opinions.

Aishwarya Rai talks about her Cannes look

In an interaction with Vogue, Aishwarya talked about her black and golden Cannes look. The actress said that her Day 1 outfit was intended to evoke a "gilded glow," but she found the overall effect to be just "magical." She revealed that they wanted to go for a "fresh look" with "easy" and "beautiful" cosmetics.

She said, “The look last evening at the red carpet was designed by my dearest friends Shane and Falguni Peacock. They call it gilded glow but to me it was just magical.”

Aishwarya Rai’s Cannes Day 1 look

For the unversed, Aishwarya opted for a black gown with the right amount of bling for her first day at Cannes. The white puffed sleeves added a more dramatic tone to the look. She opted for her signature cat eyeliner and bold lips. She was spotted with a cast in her arm.

Despite the injury, she posed gracefully on the iconic steps of the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès. Nevertheless, the ensemble did not excite the onlookers, who noted that Aishwarya appeared shabby and unattractive rather than dramatic.

For day 2, Aishwarya donned a shimmering silver and blue ruffle gown from the same designer. The sleeves and midriff of the dress included ruffles that flowed down to the trail's bottom.

The actress chose bright blue-toned eye makeup to go with her outfit for her glam look, while she kept her lips natural and dewy. Her hair was loose and curled, and she arranged them in a centre parting.