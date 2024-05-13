Advertisement

Alia Bhatt shares a great bond with her parents Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt. However, in a recent interview with The Nod, the actress shared how she felt guilty as a daughter when she was pregnant with Raha. She also revealed how she felt anxious about not giving them much attention.

We've all heard of working mothers' guilt, but have you ever thought about working children's guilt? During the interview, Alia Bhatt weighed in on this and said that she had sleepless nights worrying that she couldn't be a good daughter to her parents while pregnant with Raha and filming her debut Hollywood film Heart of Stone. She said, "I remember when I was pregnant and shooting in London for Heart of Stone, I couldn’t sleep for three days because I felt so guilty about how maybe I wasn’t a good enough daughter." She further added, "I don’t know if it was the hormones, but I remember this overwhelming feeling of love, care, responsibility, worry—all hitting me at once."

Alia doesn't want Raha to move out of their home early

During the interview, Alia also said that she doesn't want Raha to move out of their family home quite early in life. The actress said, "I was barely 23 when I moved out of the house. I’d be away on long shooting schedules, and sometimes you wouldn’t even know which city I was in. Now when I look back, I’m like, wow, it was very cool of you to let me do that so early on because that actually helped me come into my own."

She added, "That was a defining point in my life, and our relationship. But I do feel I left home too soon — and I won’t let that happen with Raha." Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt welcomed Raha into this world on November 6, 2022.

