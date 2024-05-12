Advertisement

On May 11, Allu Arjun was booked by the police at Nandyal in Andhra Pradesh. The Tollywood actor was booked for visiting YSRCP MLA Silpa Ravi who is a dear friend of the Pushpa actor. This led to a gathering of thousands on the road.

Why has Allu Arjun been booked?

Current MLA Silpa Ravi is seeking a renomination from his constituency Nandyal. Andhra Pradesh will go for polls on May 13 along with the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state. As per IANS, since the Pushpa fame actor visited the MLA’s house without prior permission from the constituency's Returning Officer, a case was booked against him and the YSRCP candidate on Saturday evening.

As per the report, Allu Arjun visited the MLA’s house to show his support on the last day of campaigning. On learning about his visit, a large number of his fans gathered outside the house to catch a glimpse of the actor. The actor appeared on the balcony with his wife Sneha Reddy, Silpa Ravi, and the MLA's family members, and waved at the huge crowd, which was chanting ‘Pushpa, Pushpa’.

What is the case against Allu Arjun?

A case against Allu Arjun has been registered under Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code at the local Two Town police station, as per IANS. The case was registered because Section 144 of the Election Code and Section 31 of the AP Police Act were in force. The case was registered against both the actor as well as the MLA.

Allu Arjun took to his X account to share a photo from his visit to the Nandyal. He wrote in the caption, “Grateful to the people of Nandyal for the warm reception. Thank you, @SilpaRaviReddy garu, for the hospitality. Wishing you the very best in the elections and beyond. You have my unwavering love and support”