sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Mukesh Ambani | Gujarat Rains | Paralympics 2024 | US Elections | MUDA Scam | Israel-Hamas | #JusticeforAbhaya |

Published 21:44 IST, August 28th 2024

Aly Goni Reveals Why He Broke Up With Natasha Stankovic: She Didn't Want To Stay With Family

Aly Gony-Natasa Stankovic: The actors dated briefly in 2019. While they are not together anymore, Aly has hinted at the reason for their split.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Aly Goni-Natasa Stankovic appeared together on a reality show
Aly Goni-Natasa Stankovic appeared together on a reality show | Image: Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

21:42 IST, August 28th 2024