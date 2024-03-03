Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 22:00 IST
Ambanis Perform Maha Aarti On Day 3 Of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-wedding Bash In Jamnagar
The Day 3 festivities was attended by several bigwigs from the Bollywood industry. The Ambanis performed a maha aarti at the Valley of the Gods event.
The day 3 Of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash took place on Sunday night in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Similar to previous events, this night was also attended by several bigwigs from the Bollywood industry. The Ambani family performed a maha aarti at the Valley of the Gods event.
Guests' dress code for the night is ethnic. Following the maha aarti and dinner, various artists including Pritam, Shreya Ghoshal, Udit Narayan, Shaan, Sukhwinder Singh, Mohit Chauhan, Monali Thakur, Arijit Singh, Neeti Mohan and Lucky Ali will take the stage.
