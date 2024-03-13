×

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 22:27 IST

Amitabh Bachchan Meets His Doppelganger, Gives Him Blessings In Viral Video

Amitabh Bachchan is seen meeting with his doppelganger in a video that surfaced online on Wednesday. His lookalike touched his feet and accepted his blessings.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Amitabh Bachchan with his Doppelganger
Amitabh Bachchan with his Doppelganger | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Amitabh Bachchan has been active in the industry for the past several decades and enjoys a large fan base. There have been numerous occasions where fans have come to meet him and the actor has granted their wish. Recently, a video of Senior Bachchan meeting his lookalike went viral on social media. 

Amitabh Bachchan with his lookalike 

Amitabh is seen meeting with his doppelganger in a video that surfaced online on Wednesday. With reverence, his lookalike touched the renowned actor's feet and accepted his blessings. Fans responded to the video swiftly, showering the actor with praise and affection.

The Amitabh impersonator, whose name is Shashikant Pedwal, shared the video on his Instagram handle and wrote, “With the blessings of Gurudev and all of you, I have reached 2 million followers today.”

What is Kalki 2898 AD? 

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan. The film is going to be a mythological sci-fi drama and follows the life of Kalki, Vishnu's avatar for the final stage of the Kali Yuga. 

Most of the portions have been wrapped up with only songs left in the schedule. The epic science-fiction dystopian drama is based on Hindu scriptures. The film starts with Mahabharat and ends in 2898 AD. It spans 6000 years in time.

Produced by C. Aswani Dutt, under the banner Vyjayanthi Movies, Kalki 2898 AD is shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi languages. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on May 9.

Published March 13th, 2024 at 22:27 IST

