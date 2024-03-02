Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 12:29 IST

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding Bash Day 2: Events, Itinerary, Guest List

Day 2 of the grand Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash will have guests dressing up for jungle theme and mela rouge.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani
Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The biggest pre-wedding bash of the country is going on in Jamnagar. March 2nd is the second day of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding events. While the first day was all fun, with a cocktail themed party and pop star Rihanna performing for the guests, the second day promises to be dedicated to the Ambanis' wildlife rescue centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat, called Vantara.

A file photo of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani | Image: X

Theme for day 2 of Ambani pre-wedding - morning

The first half of the day will see the guests experiencing in person how the family helps wildlife, through their new environmentally aligned Vantara project. The second day of the festivities would feature 'A Walk on the Wildside' themed event. They're asked to wear "jungle fever" outfits, making the day both fun and focused on helping animals.

The event will be held outdoors at the Ambanis' animal rescue center in Jamnagar. The fun theme is perfect for a day event, where the guests can wear colourful, vibrant outfits to reflect the sentiment of being close to nature. Floral, leaf-patterned outfits will rule the day.

Theme for day 2 of Ambani pre-wedding - evening

After a day in the wilderness, the guests will then proceed to 'Mela Rouge'. This party promises to be as fun as it sounds as guests are expected to wear traditional South Asian outfits. Some Desi lehengas, kurtas, sarees, sherwanis will definitely make the cut as the final outfits in this grand night. Fun activities are also arranged where the guests will take part in a Mela-like party ambience.

Guest list day 2 of Ambani pre-wedding

While the first day saw Rihanna’s performance, the popstar has now jetted off from Jamnagar. However, the who's who of Bollywood, cricket and business are still at the pre-wedding bash. From Bill Gates to Ivanka Trump, from Mahendra Singh Dhoni to Hardik Pandya and Deepveer to Sid-Kiara, VVIPs from all walks of life will make their presence felt at the party.

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 12:29 IST

