Updated February 29th, 2024 at 13:10 IST

Anant-Radhika's Pre-Wedding Bash: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Arrive In Jamnagar With Daughter Raha

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt arrived in Jamnagar with daughter Raha Kapoor to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities.

Republic Entertainment Desk
alia bhatt
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor with their daughter Raha | Image:Varinder chawla
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt arrived in Jamnagar with daughter Raha Kapoor to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities. The pre-wedding festivities will kickstart on March 1 and will conclude on March 3. Before Ranbir, Alia and Raha, Manushi Chhillar, Manish Malhotra, and other celebrities arrived in Jamnagar to partake in the celebrations.

Kapoor family arrives in Jamnagar

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and their daughter Raha Kapoor were snapped in Jamnagar by the paps. Arjun Kapoor will also be attending the pre-wedding festivities. Several Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Twinkle Khanna, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, and Vicky Kaushal, among others will also attend the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities

The Ambani family kickstarted Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities with Anna Seva (community food service) in villages surrounding Reliance's Jamnagar township. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant began their pre-wedding festivities with Anna Seva in Jogwad village near Reliance Township in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Food was distributed to approximately 51,000 village residents as part of the Anna Seva. Keeping with family tradition, Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani, and other family members, including Radhika, fed the villagers Gujarati food.

From March 1-3, the Ambani family will host a three-day gala event in Jamnagar. On the first day, guests will attend a cocktail party called 'An Evening in Everland', while on the second day, they will be taken on a 'Walk on the Wildside'. They were advised to wear comfortable clothing and shoes. On Day 3, the guests will celebrate India's cultural heritage under the theme 'Hastakshar'.

Published February 29th, 2024 at 13:10 IST

