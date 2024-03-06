Updated March 6th, 2024 at 21:41 IST
Anant-Radhika's Pre-wedding Festivities Continue In Jamnagar As New Photos, Videos Surface Online
There is more to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities. Actors have started to return to Jamnagar to take part in the extended bash.
Just when we thought Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities concluded on March 3, to everbody's surprise new photos and videos have started surfacing online where actors like Janhvi Kapoor and others are seen returning in Jamnagar. A video is also shared by a friend close to the Ambani family on his Instagram handle that features a grand setup. It also features Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani, Mukesh Ambvani and Nita Ambani. While the Ambani ladies are seen dressed in sarees, bride Radhika Merchant can be seen in a beautiful Rani Pink Lehenga.
The couple is set to tie the knot on July 12.
