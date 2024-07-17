Published 18:16 IST, July 17th 2024
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant To Continue Celebration With Post-Wedding Bash In London?
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot on July 12 in Mumbai. The family is now reportedly all set to jet off to London for a post-wedding celebration.
- Entertainment
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant | Image: The Ambani Wedding/Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
18:16 IST, July 17th 2024