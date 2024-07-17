sb.scorecardresearch
Published 18:16 IST, July 17th 2024

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant To Continue Celebration With Post-Wedding Bash In London?

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot on July 12 in Mumbai. The family is now reportedly all set to jet off to London for a post-wedding celebration.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant | Image: The Ambani Wedding/Instagram
