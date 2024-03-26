Advertisement

Siddhant Karnick, the actor who played Ranbir Kapoor’s brother-in-law in Animal, recently talked about his admiration for his co-star Triptii Dimri. Siddhant revealed that he was smitten with the actress and wanted to go on a date with her. Interestingly, Triptii is rumoured to be dating Sam Merchant.

Siddhant Karnick wants to take Triptii Dimri on a date

In an interaction with Filmygyan, Siddhant was asked about his crush and the actor named Triptii Dimri. He said, “I would love to date Triptii Dimri. This is no controversy as it is now out in the open. I would love to take her out for coffee and would gladly cover the bill as well.”

Siddhant has previously also talked about Triptii’s controversial Lick My Shoe scene in Animal and said, “It was unsettling, but I also felt, ‘Wow what a choice for a character and a very courageous choice to make for the director.’ At the end of the day, Sandeep sir is getting the flak. That’s when he turned an anti-hero to me from a hero. That’s what portrayed the man’s psycho-ness. That he is good but he also has these deep dark traits. That was a very fine line for Vijay to turn villain, it is not easy to tread on. I felt damn unsettled with that scene. But now when I think about, it was also so good, it makes you react.”

What is Triptii Dimri's next project?

The actress will be next seen alongside Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk in Bad Newz. A few days ago, the makers unveiled several posters of the film in which Vicky and Ammy are seemingly fighting for Triptii. Helmed by Anand Tiwari and bankrolled by Dharma Productions, the film will hit the theatres on July 19.

Apart from this, Triptii has started shooting for Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, co-starring Rajkummar Rao. She also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in the bank, alongside Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan.