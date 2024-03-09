×

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 17:47 IST

Arjun Kapoor Drops Malaika Arora Home After Dinner Date, Couple Dismisses Separation Rumours

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora stepped out on a dinner date on March 8. The Ishaqzaade actor was seen dropping Malaika home, hinting at no trouble in paradise.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor
Malaika Arora with Arjun Kapoor | Image:Instagram
  2 min read
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been dating since 2019. However, recent reports suggest that the actress has parted ways with her boyfriend. Dismissing the same, the couple was spotted hanging out together.

Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora shun breakup rumours 

On March 8, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor stepped out on a dinner date. The actors were spotted dining at a luxury restaurant in Mumbai. The Ishaqzaade actor donned a suit for the date night. Malaika, on the other hand, opted for chic attire. The actress donned a white tank top teamed with beige pants. 

However, after their date, Arjun Kapoor could be seen dropping his girlfriend home. A video of the same is doing rounds on social media. Social media users and netizens are lauding Arjun for his chivalrous act. The video also serves as proof of their relationship going strong. 

When Arjun Kapoor refused to talk about his relationship with Malaika Arora 

Arjun Kapoor recently appeared in a chat show episode. During the episode, the host Karan Johar asked Arjun whether he and Malaika have any plans to take their relationship to the next level anytime soon. Responding to the same, the ‘2 States’ actor said: “I think at this point, and as much as I love coming on your show and being as honest and sincere about it, I think this is the part of my life that right now I want to take it as it comes. I think it’s unfair to be sitting here without her and talking about the future. I think that would be the most respectful thing.”

A file photo of Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora | Image: Malaika Arora/Instagram 

He further mentioned: “Once we reach that stage, we will come and talk about it together. I’m very very happy where I am and I think we make no bones about the fact that we survived through whatever we’ve had to be in this comfortable, happy space. I don’t want to speak about anything specifically right now because I think that’s unfair to the relationship to talk alone about it.”

(With inputs from IANS)

Published March 9th, 2024 at 17:47 IST

