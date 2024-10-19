sb.scorecardresearch
Published 17:58 IST, October 19th 2024

Badshah Introduces His Daughter Jessemy On Insta Amid Dating Rumours With Pak Actress Hania Aamir

Badshah took to his Instagram handle and posted a video with his daughter, Jessemy. This marked the first time he introduced her to his fans.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Badshah shares a rare video featuring his daughter, Jessemy, amid dating rumours with Hania Aamir
Badshah shares a rare video featuring his daughter, Jessemy, amid dating rumours with Hania Aamir | Image: Instagram
17:58 IST, October 19th 2024