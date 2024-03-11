×

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 18:04 IST

Boney Kapoor Refuses To Pose With Daughter Janhvi Kapoor's Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya In Viral Video

Janhvi Kapoor's boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya was recently seen at the Mumbai airport with the actress’ father Boney Kapoor, who refused to pose with Shikhar.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Boney Kapoor with Shikhar Pahariya
Boney Kapoor with Shikhar Pahariya | Image:X
  • 2 min read
It has long been rumoured that Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya are romantically involved. Despite their lack of formal acknowledgement, their regular appearances together have stoked rumours of a love relationship. Notably, Shikhar has frequently been spotted hanging out with Janhvi's family. In recent developments, he was seen at the Mumbai airport with the actress’ father Boney Kapoor, who refused to pose with Shikhar. 

Boney Kapoor jokes with Shikhar Pahariya

In the video, Boney can be seen sporting an all-red co-ord set as he walked towards the terminal. Conversely, Shikhar maintained his sophisticated appearance by donning a beige coat and matching it with blue pants. 

Boney was requested to take a picture with Shikhar by the paparazzi as he was making his way to the security gate, but the producer declined, saying, "Saath me nahi, uska dalna hi mat." Pahariya laughed at this and patted Boney on the back.

Advertisement

 

 

Janhvi Kapoor-Shikhar Pahariya offer prayers at Tirupati temple

Janhvi recently celebrated her 27th birthday. To mark the occasion, the actress reached the Tirupati temple with her boyfriend Shikhar. In one of the viral videos, the couple along with their friend Orry, is seen entering the temple premises in traditional ensembles. The Devara actress can be seen in a pink-red lehenga set, while Shikhar and Orry don mundu. They are accompanied by Sridevi's niece Maheswari.

 

 

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Devara, co-starring Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan. Helmed by Koratala Siva, the action drama is slated to hit the theatres on October 10, coinciding with Dussehra. Other than this, she also has joined Ram Charan's RC16, helmed by Buchi Babu Sana and produced under the banner Mythri Movie Makers.

 

Published March 11th, 2024 at 18:04 IST

