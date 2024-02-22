Camila Cabello Opens Up About Adjusting To Life After Breakup, Says Felt 'Kind Of Lonely'

Advertisement

Singer-songwriter Camila Cabello, experienced the break-up blues. She confessed that has felt "kind of lonely" as she gets used to life after her break-up.

The 'Havana' hitmaker split from her ex Shawn Mendes in 2021. However , they patched up as they briefly rekindled their romance last spring, reports Female First UK.

Camila has now poured her emotions into her new music as she finds herself "wrestling" with her feelings.

While stopping short of confirming whether or not the new songs are about her relationship with Shawn, she told Puss Puss magazine: "It’s me sitting with this feeling of understanding that I feel really confused as a 26-year-old who I really felt I was in love with this person."

She further mentioned, quoted by Female First UK: "Now I feel kind of lonely and small and weird, but at the same time, I’m an adult and I feel so strong in other areas of my life, but not this one. There’s just the wrestling of those feelings without it being kind of neat or in a box. You can’t really say that it’s a sad song, you can’t really pin it down.

"It’s just kind of me wrestling with these feelings and me kind of being really present on a particular feeling and exploring it. I feel like a lot of songs on the album are that, she added.

Camila and Shawn got into a relationship in 2019 but parted ways in 2021 and even though they were thought to have got back together after being spotted at Coachella in April and at Taylor Swift's 'Eras' concert towards the end of May 2023, an insider claimed even though they "gave things a try", they are just busy doing their own things for now.

The source told Entertainment Tonight: "Shawn and Camila broke up and are no longer seeing each other."

The source added: “They gave things a try, but ultimately the timing isn't right for either of them. They're both staying busy and doing their own things.”