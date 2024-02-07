Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 19:32 IST

Celina Jaitly Says 'Get Lost' To Trolls Questioning Her Choice Of Clothes

Actress Celina Jaitly recently took to her Instagram and shared a video of her reaction to trolls who raised questions about her choice of clothes.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Celina Jaitly
Celina Jaitly | Image:Instagram/celinajaitlyofficial
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Actress Celina Jaitly is well known for speaking her mind out loud and often makes sure to shut out her trolls. In one such recent incident, Celina reacted to several netizens questioning her choice of clothes for a long time. 

The troll she specifically reacted to had said, “Dear Celina, your job is to reveal your body in a bikini or nude rather than commenting on international affairs.”

Advertisement

How did Celina slam trolls questioning her choice of clothes?

Talking in a desi accent, Celine in a selfie video was heard saying (loosely translated), “Hey bro, do you have a PhD in *****giri? I know everything. You failed in the 5th class, you can't manage your house, you can manipulate your neighbour's wife and run away with her. I know everything. I will hit you on the head and all your *****giri will come out. Get lost.”

Advertisement

The No Entry actress in her caption said, “औरतें बिकी तो तवायफ़ हुई, मर्द बिके तो दूल्हे बन गये !! I am fed up with people targeting me and women in general for their choices… For choosing to stand up, for choosing to express themselves, for choosing what to wear, for choosing to be themselves. This is for all the people who target women … just for being themselves !!”

Advertisement

Celina recently pours her heart out on World Cancer Day 2024

She took to her Twitter and shared a picture with her mother and revealed that she passed away due to Cancer. Jaitly went on to take a dig at actress Poonam Pandey who recently faked her death to raise awareness about cervical cancer. The Thank You actress added, “In the very recent few days I was horrified to see inconsiderate and cheap publicity stunts based on cancer. Not only were they insensitive but immensely hurtful to people whose life has been touched by cancer in some way.”

Advertisement

Published February 6th, 2024 at 19:32 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

4 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

5 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

5 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

5 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

5 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

7 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

10 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

10 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

10 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

11 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

11 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

13 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

13 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

14 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

14 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

16 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

16 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

16 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videosan hour ago

  2. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India Newsan hour ago

  3. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleriesan hour ago

  4. 12th Film Success 'Silver Lining' For Independent Films: Vishal Bhardwaj

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  5. Thalapathy 69: THIS Director Joins The Race To Helm Vijay Starrer

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement