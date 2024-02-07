Advertisement

Actress Celina Jaitly is well known for speaking her mind out loud and often makes sure to shut out her trolls. In one such recent incident, Celina reacted to several netizens questioning her choice of clothes for a long time.

The troll she specifically reacted to had said, “Dear Celina, your job is to reveal your body in a bikini or nude rather than commenting on international affairs.”

Advertisement

How did Celina slam trolls questioning her choice of clothes?

Talking in a desi accent, Celine in a selfie video was heard saying (loosely translated), “Hey bro, do you have a PhD in *****giri? I know everything. You failed in the 5th class, you can't manage your house, you can manipulate your neighbour's wife and run away with her. I know everything. I will hit you on the head and all your *****giri will come out. Get lost.”

Advertisement

The No Entry actress in her caption said, “औरतें बिकी तो तवायफ़ हुई, मर्द बिके तो दूल्हे बन गये !! I am fed up with people targeting me and women in general for their choices… For choosing to stand up, for choosing to express themselves, for choosing what to wear, for choosing to be themselves. This is for all the people who target women … just for being themselves !!”

Advertisement

Celina recently pours her heart out on World Cancer Day 2024

She took to her Twitter and shared a picture with her mother and revealed that she passed away due to Cancer. Jaitly went on to take a dig at actress Poonam Pandey who recently faked her death to raise awareness about cervical cancer. The Thank You actress added, “In the very recent few days I was horrified to see inconsiderate and cheap publicity stunts based on cancer. Not only were they insensitive but immensely hurtful to people whose life has been touched by cancer in some way.”