Advertisement

In a star-studded event at the inauguration of Fontainebleau in Las Vegas, singer-songwriter Justin Timberlake delivered a riveting hour-long performance to an audience teeming with celebrities. However, his rendition of the 2002 breakup ballad Cry Me a River came with a forewarning, following the track's recent mention in Britney Spears' memoir. Addressing the crowd, which included his wife Jessica Biel, Timberlake prefaced his rendition of Cry Me a River with a disclaimer, expressing, "No disrespect," as he delved into the emotionally charged song. Notably, Spears had criticised the track in her memoir, The Woman in Me, referencing its portrayal of a woman bearing a striking resemblance to her.

History of the song Cry Me a River

Cry Me a River, the second single from Timberlake's debut solo album Justified, delves into themes of infidelity. Its music video notably featured a character resembling Spears. In her memoir, Spears conveyed her inability to voice her side of the story at the time due to Timberlake's sway in shaping public perception.

Justin Timberlake is such a phony, claiming “no disrespect” before singing Cry Me A River but just this past August he was saying “fuck that” when told to stop performing it. He just does not wanna fan the flames with the public, but he’s NOT apologetic. pic.twitter.com/ky9OE52t0T — Lou M. Taylor Belongs In Jail (@lootmtaylor) December 15, 2023

Timberlake, recounting the genesis of the song in his 2018 book Hindsight, revealed creating it within two hours, driven by intense emotions stemming from the breakup with Spears. He acknowledged being motivated by feelings of betrayal and anger at that period.

justin timberlake before performing his hit song cry me a river, “they told me not to perform this song, FCK THAT” 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/Fcpli76IFe — ‏ً (@stilldirrrrty) December 16, 2023

Timberlake's public apology to Britney Spears

Before ending their relationship in March 2002, Spears and Timberlake dated for several years. According to Timberlake's 2018 book Hindsight, he created the song in two hours because of his "strong" emotions at the time.

Advertisement

Justin Timberlake | Image: X

"I've been scorned. I've been pissed off. That feeling inspired me to write Cry Me a River, he wrote at the time.

Advertisement

Following public backlash, Timberlake issued a public apology in February 2021, acknowledging his shortcomings in his treatment of both Spears and Janet Jackson.

"I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others ... I specifically want to apologise to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed," he wrote in a lengthy Instagram post.

Advertisement

How did Justin Timberlake's show end?

Wrapping up the show with Mirrors, a love song attributed to his wife, Jessica Biel, Timberlake ended the evening. Biel, actively engaged and supportive throughout the performance, joined in singing and dancing, including during the performance of Cry Me a River. Following the event, Timberlake and Biel extended the festivities at the LIV nightclub, mingling with friends and continuing the celebratory mood.

Advertisement

(Inputs from ANI)

