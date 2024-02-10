English
Updated February 10th, 2024 at 11:14 IST

Did Priyanka Chopra Like Hate Post Targeting Taylor Swift For 'Ignoring' Celine Dion At Grammys?

Taylor Swift recently won multiple awards at the Grammys this year but she was criticized for her behaviour at the event.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Priyanka Chopra and Taylor Swift
Priyanka Chopra and Taylor Swift | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
After moving to the States, Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra has become a major force in the world, appearing primarily in American dramas and content. Another musical prodigy who has gained enormous recognition and admiration for her songs over the years is Taylor Swift. The singer recently won multiple awards, including Album of the Year at the Grammys but she was criticized for her behaviour at the event, and it appears that Priyanka Chopra is also miffed with Swift.

Priyanka Chopra left a like on Taylor Swift’s hate post

Taylor Swift received her AOTY Grammy from the legendary singer Celine Dion. However, a lot of people took issue with her decision to ignore the Canadian singer who was presenting her with the award. Furthermore, Swift just left with the trophy in hand to party and dance with her closest friends. The audience, as well as many Swift fans, thought this behavior was unprofessional on her part. 

Swift was criticized in numerous tweets for the same thing. It appears Priyanka Chopra also liked one of them. While some people believed that the actress was attacking her for supporting Sophie Turner during her divorce from Joe Jonas, others pointed out that Priyanka has collaborated with Celine and is close to her, which is why there was a reaction.

Taylor Swift’s wins at Grammys 

Taylor Swift won the AOTY Award for Midnights at the Grammys this year. With this win, she became the only performer to receive the award four times, breaking the records of Stevie Wonder, Paul Simon, and Frank Sinatra, who each has 3. 

 

The singer was also awarded in the Best Pop Vocal Album category, taking her total count of Grammy wins to 14.

 

Published February 10th, 2024 at 11:14 IST

