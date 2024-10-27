Published 18:27 IST, October 27th 2024
Worst Concert Ever: Fans Slam Diljit Dosanjh's Delhi Show Organisers For 'Chaotic' Management
Diljit Dosanjh's Delhi concert was one of the most anticipated, fans of the singer took to their social media accounts to slam the organisers for bad management
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Diljit Dosanjh fans have complained about the management at his Delhi concert | Image: Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram
Advertisement
18:27 IST, October 27th 2024