Updated March 10th, 2024 at 17:27 IST

Doja Cat Deactivates Instagram Over Online Negativity: Watch How You Talk…

Doja Cat announced that she was quitting Instagram to rid her life of negativity. She was compelled to take action after reading a few remarks that upset her.

Doja Cat recently quit the social media site, Instagram, in response to some hurtful comments. The singer announced in a post over the weekend that she was quitting the platform to rid her life of all negativity. Doja claims that she felt compelled to take action after reading a few remarks that had upset her.

Doja Cat announces Instagram break

Doja took to her Instagram handle on March 9 and wrote, “Hey I'm gonna deactivate because I'm not really feeling this anymore. You guys take care of yourselves. I like coming here to find inspo and see people being creative but I just feel like this is getting to be too much. The way I'm spoken to on here and treated makes me have fucked up thoughts. Please watch how you talk to and about people on the internet. Bye."

 

This came after rumours of a potential breakup with her boyfriend J. Cyrus surfaced online. Alleged sightings of her profile on the celebrity dating app Raya gave rise to these rumours.

What more do we know about Doja Cat-J Cyrus' relationship?

Doja Cat and J. Cyrus went public with their relationship in November 2022, after their photos from their vacation went viral on social media. Due to claims that J. Cyrus had been alleged of sexual assault, their relationship was controversial. Doja lost over 250,000 Instagram followers in July 2023 as a result of a public fight with her fandom, the Kittenz.

 

She also criticised her fans for using her name on several social media platforms. This resulted in an instance where several Doja fan pages removed their social media handles. In February of last year, the two were spotted together at the 2024 Grammy Awards, despite the rumours that had been going around social media.  Doja Cat is currently taking a break from her Scarlet Tour, which will return in April with two shows in Indio, California, and continue into June with a tour of Europe. 

Published March 10th, 2024 at 17:27 IST

