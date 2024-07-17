sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 11:08 IST, July 17th 2024

Drake Shares Video Of His Toronto Mansion Flooded Amid Heavy Rainfall: This Better Be...

In the clip, an unidentified individual wearing all-black is seen trying to close French doors as muddy flood waters rush through and begin to accumulate throughout the room.

Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Drake Shares Video Of His Toronto Mansion Flooded
Drake Shares Video Of His Toronto Mansion Flooded | Image: IANS
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

11:08 IST, July 17th 2024