Elvish Yadav, who rose to fame after participating in a realtiy TV show, engaged in a fierce fight with some fellow guests at a restaurant. A video has gone viral on social media in which Elvish can be seen slapping a man in Jaipur on Sunday night at the restaurant. After slapping the man, Elvish stormed out of the area.

Elvish Yadav slaps a man in Jaipur

In the viral video, Elvish Yadav can be seen slapping the man and storming out of the restaurant. However, after the man began to argue, Elvish returned and lashed out at him. Following this ugly brawl, several people intervened and escorted Elvish out of the restaurant. After the video went viral on social media, Elvish released an audio statement clarifying his actions.

Elvish Yadav releases audio statement

After the video started doing the rounds on te internet, Elvish Yadav released an audio statement to clear the air. Elvish said, "Bhai, dekho, matter ye hai, naa mujhe shauk hai ladai karne ka, naa mere ko haath uthane ka shauk hai. Main apne kaam se kaam rakhta hoon. Main chalta hoon normal. Aur jo photo khichwane ko kehta hai, hum kichwate hai aaram se photo. Par, jo koi piche se comment pass karta hai, usko nahi bakshte (I am not interested in fighting nor slapping someone. I click photos with whoever asks but if you make a personal remark, I don’t spare them either."

"As you can see, there were police and commandos with us. It is not that we’ve done anything wrong. This was personal. He took a personal dig at me, I personally went and slapped him. I don’t have any regrets. Aisa hi hoon main (I am like this only). He hurled abuses and I reacted in my style," Elvish added.

Before this incident, Elvish Yadav made headlines after he called Kusha Kapila "sasti Kareena Kapoor." Following this incident, Kusha blocked Elvish on social media.