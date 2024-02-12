Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 12th, 2024 at 09:29 IST

Elvish Yadav Slaps Man In Restaurant, Says 'I Don't Have Any Regrets' After Video Goes Viral

Elvish Yadav, who rose to fame after participating in a reality TV show, slapped a man at a restaurant after he hurled abuses at him. The video has gone viral.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Elvish Yadav
Elvish Yadav | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Elvish Yadav, who rose to fame after participating in a realtiy TV show, engaged in a fierce fight with some fellow guests at a restaurant. A video has gone viral on social media in which Elvish can be seen slapping a man in Jaipur on Sunday night at the restaurant. After slapping the man, Elvish stormed out of the area.

 

Elvish Yadav slaps a man in Jaipur

In the viral video, Elvish Yadav can be seen slapping the man and storming out of the restaurant. However, after the man began to argue, Elvish returned and lashed out at him. Following this ugly brawl, several people intervened and escorted Elvish out of the restaurant. After the video went viral on social media, Elvish released an audio statement clarifying his actions.

Advertisement

Elvish Yadav releases audio statement

After the video started doing the rounds on te internet, Elvish Yadav released an audio statement to clear the air. Elvish said, "Bhai, dekho, matter ye hai, naa mujhe shauk hai ladai karne ka, naa mere ko haath uthane ka shauk hai. Main apne kaam se kaam rakhta hoon. Main chalta hoon normal. Aur jo photo khichwane ko kehta hai, hum kichwate hai aaram se photo. Par, jo koi piche se comment pass karta hai, usko nahi bakshte (I am not interested in fighting nor slapping someone. I click photos with whoever asks but if you make a personal remark, I don’t spare them either."

"As you can see, there were police and commandos with us. It is not that we’ve done anything wrong. This was personal. He took a personal dig at me, I personally went and slapped him. I don’t have any regrets. Aisa hi hoon main (I am like this only). He hurled abuses and I reacted in my style," Elvish added.

Before this incident, Elvish Yadav made headlines after he called Kusha Kapila "sasti Kareena Kapoor." Following this incident, Kusha blocked Elvish on social media.

Advertisement

Published February 12th, 2024 at 09:13 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sidharth

Sid-Kiara Return To Bay

2 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam At Airport

2 hours ago
Ananya Panday

Ananya In LBD

2 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's Viral Fan

13 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Day Out With Fam

13 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

TBMAUJ Trend

13 hours ago
Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya Shows Off

13 hours ago
Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Out Of IICU

13 hours ago
Bipasha Basu's Daughter

Devi's Adorable Hairstyle

a day ago
Prabhudeva

Prabhudeva Dance Video

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul At Wedding Function

a day ago
Jennifer Winget

Jennifer In Monochrome

a day ago
Diaper Duty

Nikhil Learns Diaper Duty

2 days ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa's Chakki Chalasana

2 days ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Caught On Camera

2 days ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja's Airport Look

2 days ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Flaunts Formal Look

2 days ago
Tiger Shroff

Jackie-Tiger Snapped

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Hemant Soren's Plea Against ED Arrest Postponed For Hearing To Feb 27

    India News12 minutes ago

  2. Ravi Teja's Eagle Witnesses Decline At Box Office After Good Opening

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  3. Astrotalk raises $20 million from NY-based Left Lane Capital

    Business News13 minutes ago

  4. LIVE: PM Distributes Over 1 Lakh Appointment Letters Under Rozgar Mela

    India News16 minutes ago

  5. LIC’s new product roll outs drive growth in Q3

    Business News16 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement