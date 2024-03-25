Advertisement

Politician Baba Siddique’s Iftar parties are a phenomenon in B-town. The who’s who of the Hindi film industry attend Iftar parties making it one of the biggest bashes for the year. On Sunday, the politician, who recently joined Ajit Pawar’s faction of NCP, hosted an Iftar party and Bollywood swarmed to the 5-star property in the Bandra area of Mumbai, where it was hosted.

Celebs at Baba Siddique's Iftar Party

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi, who is celebrating his birthday on Sunday, arrived at the Iftar party and cut his birthday cake at the venue. He was seen dressed in a teal-coloured sherwani.

Television actor Karan Kundrra too arrived at the event with his lady love Tejasswi Prakash. Actor Arjun Bajwa, who is known for 'Fashion’ and ‘Guru’ was at the event. He opted for more casual clothing which included a bomber jacket, chinos and a white t-shirt.

Actress Huma Qureshi, who is currently receiving a lot of positive responses for 'Maharani 3’ was seen in a traditional outfit with floral patterns. Other guests at the venue included Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Varma, Chunky Panday, Adah Sharma and more.

More about Baba Siddique’s Iftar party

Baba Siddique’s Iftar parties are considered one of the high-profile events of India’s entertainment capital. Like every year, this year too, a large number of film and television stars attended the party. The party also holds a special space in SRK-Salman fans as this is where the two superstars buried their old rivalry by hugging each other in 2014.

(with inputs from IANS)