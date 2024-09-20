sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Tirupati Laddus Row | PM Modi's US Trip | Middle East Tensions | Kolkata Horror | Quad Summit |

Published 13:00 IST, September 20th 2024

EY CA Death: Shark Tank India's Ashneer Grover 'Warned' About Firm's Work Culture, Old Video Viral

The former Shark Tank judge Ashneer Grover was presented with a salary package of ₹1 crore at EY but he refused just after taking a round of the office.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
The former Shark Tank judge Ashneer Grover
The former Shark Tank judge Ashneer Grover | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

12:51 IST, September 20th 2024