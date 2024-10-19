Published 11:23 IST, October 19th 2024
'Flying Beast' Gaurav Taneja Confirms Going Through 'Tough Times' With Wife Amid Divorce Rumours
YouTuber Gaurav Taneja addressed divorce rumours with his wife Ritu Rathee. He urged social media users to stop making assumptions about their personal life.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathee married in 2016 | Image: Gaurav Taneja/Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
11:22 IST, October 19th 2024