Published 10:33 IST, September 29th 2024
'Flying Beast' Gaurav Taneja Speaks Out Amid Divorce Rumours With Ritu Rathee: Will Remain Quiet...
On Saturday, Gaurav posted a note on social media urging people to put a full stop to speculations around his married life with Ritu and requested for privacy.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Gaurav Taneja with Ritu Rathee | Image: Gaurav Taneja/Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
10:33 IST, September 29th 2024