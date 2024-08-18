sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Middle East Tensions | Kolkata Doctor Murder | Rakhi 2024 | Mpox | US Elections | MUDA Scam |

Published 21:47 IST, August 18th 2024

French Actor Alain Delon Dies At Age 88, President Emmanuel Macron Calls Him 'French Monument'

At the prime of his career, in the 1960s and 1970s, Delon was sought out by some of the world’s top directors, from Luchino Visconti to Joseph Losey.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
French actor and heartthrob Alain Delon dies at 88
French actor and heartthrob Alain Delon dies at 88 | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 5 min read
Advertisement

21:47 IST, August 18th 2024