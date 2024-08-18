Published 21:47 IST, August 18th 2024
French Actor Alain Delon Dies At Age 88, President Emmanuel Macron Calls Him 'French Monument'
At the prime of his career, in the 1960s and 1970s, Delon was sought out by some of the world’s top directors, from Luchino Visconti to Joseph Losey.
- Entertainment News
- 5 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
French actor and heartthrob Alain Delon dies at 88 | Image: AP
