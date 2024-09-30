Published 22:28 IST, September 30th 2024
Gaurav Taneja, Ritu Rathee Divorce: Did Sage Predict YouTuber Couple's Split? Video Goes Viral
A video alleged to be from Ritu Rathee's visit to Premanand Ji Maharaj led to speculation that she is mulling over divorce from 'Flying Beast' Gaurav Taneja.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathee married in 2016 | Image: Gaurav Taneja/Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
22:28 IST, September 30th 2024