Advertisement

Hailey Baldwin Bieber is in no mood to let the unfounded claims about her and her husband Justin Bieber pass through her radar without repercussions. Hailey has set the record straight about several social media posts on her life with Justin, People magazine reported.

Hailey Beiber shuts down marriage trouble rumours

Hailey recently took to the Stories section of her Instagram and shared a no-nonsense statement. Addressing the social media posts about her life with Justin Bieber, she wrote, “Just FYI, the stories and constant ‘blind items’ I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong Made out of thin air… Come from the land of delusion (sic)."

As per People, she added, “So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they’re always false xx sorry to spoil it.”

Advertisement

Hailey’s post comes almost a week after her father Stephen Baldwin publicly shared a post from Victor Marx - the founder of All Things Possible Ministries - which featured a prayer request for the couple, whose faith has long bonded them together.

Advertisement

Justin and Hailey’s relationship timeline

Justin and Hailey have a history of almost 10 years, which goes back to 2009 when the two met for the first time. There reportedly have been plenty of ups and downs considering their connection, as friends and also when the two started dating. The couple has been super good friends at certain times over the years. The two have also openly talked about dating one another.

Advertisement

Hailey and Justin tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2019. The wedding took place in New York after a year-long engagement. In September 2023, the couple celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary.

Advertisement

(with inputs from IANS)