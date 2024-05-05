Advertisement

Sharmin Segal recently featured in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut web series titled Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The actress played the role of Alamzeb in the show. Amid the buzz surrounding the series, a certain section of people have been criticising Sharmin on social media. Following the backlash, the actress has reportedly turned off the comments section of her Instagram posts.

Sharmin Segal turns off the comments section after backlash

Sharmin has been facing backlash from netizens as they claim that she bagged the role in the show because she is Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece. In response to the severe backlash after Heeramandi's release, Sharmin turned off the comments section of her Instagram handle. Meanwhile, on the other hand, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari and Sonakshi Sinha have been receiving appreciation for their acting prowess. The negativity around Sharmin's role in Heeramandi began when people took to the comments section of posts and wrote, "why are you smiling in the entire series" or why are you "holding the same expression" throughout the show.

What more do we know about Sharmin Segal?

Sharmin Segal made her acting debut with the 2019 film titled Malaal. The film was backed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali's production house. Following that, the actress struggled to get her hands on good projects until SLB cast her in Heeramandi. Back at the time, Sharmin Segal addressed the topic of nepotism during the trailer launch of Malaal. She said, "There is nepotism in every field. Those who have connection in the film industry it is bit easy for them, they get the first opportunity easily. But they have to work very hard. The pressure is there on every film. One should not misuse the opportunity." Meanwhile, Sharmin has appeared in films including Atithi Bhooto Bhava.