sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Pakistan's Article 370 Provocation | Quad Summit | Lebanon Pager Explosions | US Elections | Kolkata Horror |

Published 07:20 IST, September 19th 2024

Himesh Reshammiya's Father, Music Director Vipin Reshammiya Dies At 87 Due To Age-Related Illness

As per reports, Himesh Reshammiya's father and veteran music director Vipin Reshammiya was admitted to a private hospital where he was undergoing treatment.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Himes Reshammaiya with his father
Himes Reshammaiya with his father | Image: Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

07:20 IST, September 19th 2024