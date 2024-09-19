Published 07:20 IST, September 19th 2024
Himesh Reshammiya's Father, Music Director Vipin Reshammiya Dies At 87 Due To Age-Related Illness
As per reports, Himesh Reshammiya's father and veteran music director Vipin Reshammiya was admitted to a private hospital where he was undergoing treatment.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Himes Reshammaiya with his father | Image: Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
07:20 IST, September 19th 2024