sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Air India Bomb Scare | Security Threat For Trump | Baba Siddique Murder | RG Kar Horror | Middle East Conflict |

Published 20:23 IST, October 13th 2024

In Pics: Chris Bumstead AKA CBum's Mr Olympia Classic Physique Winning Moments From 2019-2024

As the dust settles on Chris Bumstead’s career, he is the most decorated champion in the history of Mr Olympia with six straight wins to his name.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Chris Bumstead or CBum is a Canadian professional bodybuilder
Chris Bumstead or CBum is a Canadian professional bodybuilder | Image: Chris Bumstead/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

20:23 IST, October 13th 2024