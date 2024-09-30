sb.scorecardresearch
Published 23:58 IST, September 30th 2024

In Pics: The Night Manager Cast Turns Up Style For International Emmy Award Nomination Celebration

Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala and Anil Kapoor were joined by Saswata Chatterjee and Ravi Behl for the celebration at One8 Commune restaurant in Mumbai.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
The Night Manager cast snapped in Mumbai
The Night Manager cast snapped in Mumbai | Image: Varinder Chawla
23:58 IST, September 30th 2024