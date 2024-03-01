Advertisement

Ivanka Trump has arrived in Jamnagar, India, to attend the high-profile pre-wedding festivities of Mukesh and Nita Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani with Radhika Merchant. The daughter of former US President Donald Trump is one of the biggest names in the world for business. Jamnagar Airport has become one of the busiest airports owing to celebs from across the world checking in to attend Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding celebrations.

Ivanka Trump checks in India in style

Taking to Instagram, a paparazzo account shared a video of Ivanka exiting the airport with her associates. In the video, we can see Ivanka, dressed in an all-white ensemble with her hair tied in a low ponytail, entering a car. She skipped the media interaction and directly left for the venue.

Ivanka's arrival comes after Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg, who arrived with his wife Priscilla Chan, in India later on Thursday night. Other than them, several Bollywood celebs and sports stars such as Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Rani Mukerji, Ishan Kishan, Zaheer Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Anand Piramal, Surya Kumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni.

Rihanna rehearsing for tonight's show

Rihanna, who will be performing at one of the five events in three days, was heard practising for the Jamnagar concert. Several videos are going viral on the internet offering a glimpse from the rehearsals. The videos also offer a sneak peek of the grand stage set for the singers and celebs to perform. According to reports, some of her other songs that have made it to the list are Birthday Cake, Wild Thoughts, B***h Better Have My Money, Stay, Love On The Brain and Right Now.

🎤 Rihanna rehearsing "Diamonds" for her upcoming concert in India. pic.twitter.com/b7ZaohuGFz — FentyStats (@FentyStats) February 29, 2024

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities will conclude on March 3. The wedding will happen on July 12.