Published 11:31 IST, July 13th 2024

Justin Bieber To Beyonce: Highest Paid Singers At The Ambani Pre-wedding Celebrations

As Anant Ambani and Radhika's wedding finally concluded on July 12, take a look at the list of highest-paid singers at the Ambani kids' pre-wedding celebrations

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Justin Bieber, Anant Ambani
Justin Bieber with Radhika and Anant Ambani. | Image: Justin Bieber/Instagram
  • 3 min read
11:31 IST, July 13th 2024