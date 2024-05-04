Updated May 4th, 2024 at 19:26 IST
Kareena Kapoor Appointed UNICEF India's National Ambassador: I've Waited Ten Years…
Kareena Kapoor will support the not-for-profit organisation in furthering every child’s right to childhood development, health, education and gender equality.
Kareena Kapoor was announced as the new National Ambassador for UNICEF India on Saturday, May 4. The actress, who has been associated with UNICEF India since 2014, will support the not-for-profit organisation in furthering every child’s right to early childhood development, health, education and gender equality. She had earlier served as a Celebrity Advocate for UNICEF India.
Kareena Kapoor reacts to her UNICEF appointment
Kareena took to the stage to address the press at the UNICEF event after she was appointed the National Ambassador. The actress said, “I'm very honored and very humbled to take on this position. I've waited ten years and worked tirelessly and worked very hard with all my heart. And now, finally, I'm joining them as a national ambassador. But of course, with that comes a huge responsibility, which I accept with all my heart, to ensure that every child through the corners of India, however vulnerable, wherever he is, whoever she is.”
UNICEF India’s Youth Advocates
Besides Kareena, UNICEF India has also appointed its first-ever Youth Advocates, who are peer leaders and champions on issues like climate action, mental health, innovations and Girls in STEM.
The four advocates are Gauranshi Sharma from Madhya Pradesh on the right to play and disability inclusion; Kartik Verma from Uttar Pradesh on climate action and child rights advocacy; singer Nahid Afrin from Assam on mental health and early childhood development; and Vinisha Umashankar from Tamil Nadu is a budding innovator and STEM pioneer.
"These youth advocates are part of UNICEF’s global programme and join a cohort of more than 93 youth advocates who have been appointed across the globe and are driving change on issues concerning children and young people," UNICEF India said.
