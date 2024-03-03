English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 23:42 IST

Katrina Kaif Reveals She Was Publicly Shamed On The Sets Of Her South Debut For Being A Non-Dancer

Katrina Kaif recently revealed that she was publicly shamed in front of Venkatesh for not knowing how to dance on the sets of her south debut Malliswari.

Katrina with Venkatesh in Malliswari
Katrina with Venkatesh in Malliswari | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Katrina Kaif ventured into Bollywood at a young age with no prior connections to the industry. The actress has now reflected on her journey and revealed how she handled criticism. Moving to India to pursue a career in films, Kaif learned the ropes on the job, taking criticism in stride.

Why was Katrina shamed during her South debut?

Recalling one instance on the set of her South Indian debut film Malliswari, Kaif shared an experience where someone publicly shamed her over the microphone. The actress told Mid-day, “I was doing a song and somebody on the set was saying this on the mike – ‘this girl just can’t dance!’ I remember very specifically, but not feeling pained or sensitive about it, just hearing that as information. So, I guess the thing is that they didn’t penetrate in a way that stopped me."

 

 

 

Facing numerous rejections and negative feedback early in her career, Kaif remained resilient. “I have so many so many memories of people telling me to my face that you will not make it, you cannot succeed, this will not work, I will never take you in a film, we will not be able to work with you," she said. However, she proved her critics wrong by eventually collaborating with those very individuals in successful film projects.

Katrina reveals crying over getting criticised

Asked about her reaction to direct criticism, Kaif admitted to feeling emotional. "I would sit there and I would cry," she confessed. Nevertheless, she maintained a positive outlook, viewing criticism as an opportunity for growth. "I just didn’t take them to heart, I didn’t take it negatively," she explained. Instead, she embraced the feedback as motivation to work harder and improve her craft.

 

 

Reflecting on her approach to handling criticism, Kaif reveals following her intuition. "I just went with my heart," she said, highlighting her belief in self-improvement and perseverance.

Advertisement

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 23:42 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

7 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding

7 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

7 hours ago
Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi In Casuals

7 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Anant-Radhika Wedding

7 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Stuns In Casual

7 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut In Casual Look

7 hours ago
Ram Charan

RC Pampers Upasana

7 hours ago
Tiger Shroff Birthday

Akshay Shares BMCM BTS

7 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika In Japan

7 hours ago
#BJPFirstList

New faces in BJP's list?

a day ago
MS Dhoni, Pandya Brothers

Krunal- Hardik Spotted

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif-Kareena Get Clicked

a day ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Ivanka Trump

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Nita Ambani on Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Nita Ambani On Jamnagar

a day ago
Anant Ambani's Wedding

Jamnagar Airport

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Varun's Wife Natasha Flaunts Baby Bump At Anant Ambani's Wedding Bash

    Entertainment6 minutes ago

  2. Hailey Bieber's Sister Engages In Rowdy Bar Fight, Gets Arrested

    Entertainment6 minutes ago

  3. Kevin Pietersen & Ian Bell, to be a part of World C'ship of Legends

    Sports 7 minutes ago

  4. The Wire Star Wendell Pierce To Star In James Gunn's Superman

    Entertainment7 minutes ago

  5. Vishwak Sen Reveals He Did Not Take A Pay Check For Gaami - Here's Why

    Entertainment8 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo