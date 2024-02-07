Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 11:22 IST

Killer Mike’s Attorney Issues Statement On Rapper’s Arrest At Grammys

Killer Mike, whose real name is Michael Santiago Render, was taken away in handcuffs at the Crypto.com Arena during the Grammys 2024 after winning three awards.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Killer Mike
Killer Mike | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Rapper Killer Mike added sensational drama to Hollywood's biggest musical night- the Grammys as he was arrested and taken away in handcuffs during the event on Monday. Now rapper's lawyer confirmed that “he's out and will be celebrating his sweep tonight.”

Killer Mike’s unexpected arrest at the Grammys 

Killer Mike, whose real name is Michael Santiago Render, was taken away in handcuffs at the Crypto.com Arena during the Grammys 2024 on Monday after winning three awards before the main broadcast, The New York Post reported.

He was arrested due to an alleged physical altercation with a security guard at the event, according to law enforcement officials. Killer Mike's lawyer was quoted by Variety saying that "Killer Mike was released. He's out and will be celebrating his sweep tonight." Videos posted on X showed Killer Mike being led away in handcuffs, as some people shouted "Free Mike" in the background.

Killer Mike swept the Grammys 

The detainment happened shortly after the 48-year-old won three Grammy awards during the pre-televised portion. He won Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for his song Scientists & Engineers and Best Rap Album for Michael. Killer Mike won in all three of the categories he was nominated in.

His song Scientists & Engineers featured Andre 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane. It beat Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar's The Hillbillies, Black Thought's Love Letter, Coi Leray's Players, and Drake and 21 Savage's Rich Flex in the best rap category.

 

Killer Mike's album Michael beat Drake and 21 Savage's Her Loss, Metro Boomin's Heroes & Villains, Nas' King's Disease III and Travis Scott's Utopia in best rap album.

(with inputs from ANI)

Published February 6th, 2024 at 11:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

