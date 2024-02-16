English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 16th, 2024 at 14:37 IST

Kiran Rao Opens Up On Unconventional Post-divorce Relationship With Aamir Khan: You Can’t Sever Ties

Talking about her unconventional post-divorce dynamic with former husband Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao said that they have always made their own rules.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao spotted
Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao spotted | Image:Varinder Chawla
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Kiran Rao is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Laapta Ladies. The film, which first premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year, is co-produced by her ex-husband Aamir Khan. While the former couple divorced back in 2021, the two enjoy a great friendship and a working relationship. Talking about their unconventional post-divorce dynamic, the filmmaker said that they have always made their own rules.

Kiran Rao’s dynamic with ex-Aamir Khan

"Perhaps we've not adhered to anything very strictly conventional in many ways. It wasn't anything we planned. We are friends, we enjoy each other's company. We've had a fulfilling marriage for almost 17 years. You can't sever ties because of some sort of annulment or like breaking up of a social contract," Rao told PTI.

 

Continuing to be friends and family came naturally to them, she said.

"We care deeply for each other and our families are still interwoven. The test of any friendship is to work together really because it is very hard. That actually will prove to people who think that we are acting. (So) It's proven that we still like to work together." The original story of "Laapataa Ladies" was more in the drama genre but Rao said she felt it would work better if it was a bit more "humorous, funny and emotional".

Advertisement

Kiran Rao on her warm camaraderie with Aamir Khan

In a previous interview with Connect FM Canada, Kiran opened up on her relationship with Aamir, something she says has not changed much since their divorce in July of 2021. Rao shared how their equation is made up of complete honesty, to the point that they have never had any fallouts. She further added how the divorce was simply a means to redefine the kind of relationship they share.

Advertisement

 

Further elaborating on their bond, Kiran added how Aamir greatly values her take on cinema. Though the actor may end up following what his heart wants, he has asked for her opinion, deliberating the same with her on multiple occasions. 

Advertisement

Published February 16th, 2024 at 13:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#SandeshKhaliHorror

Mamata Banerjee

15 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Arrives At Airport

16 hours ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Visits Temple

16 hours ago
Amy Jackson

Amy Dons Stylish Look

16 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka Shares Video

16 hours ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shares B'day Wish

16 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth Meets Fans

16 hours ago
Kajol

Kajol Knits Sweater

16 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Isolates Himself

16 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Stuns In White

16 hours ago
Shruti Hassan

Shruti Rehearses Her Song

16 hours ago
Sanjana Sanghi

Sanjana Steps Out In City

16 hours ago
Sonakshi Sinha

Sonkashi Poses In Style

16 hours ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya is 'back at it'

18 hours ago
Kate Cross

Cross welcomed by RCB

19 hours ago
Vivek Oberio

Vivek Praises BAPS Temple

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Revisits Memories

a day ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Allu Heads To Germany

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Big Boost to Navy and Coast Guard: Rs 29,000 Cr Deal Cleared by Ministry

    Defence13 minutes ago

  2. Kerala Lottery NIRMAL NR-367 FRIDAY Result Today

    Info15 minutes ago

  3. Ajay Singh, Busy Bee Airways bid for GoFirst

    Business News15 minutes ago

  4. Ducati Streetfighter V4 Supreme edition launched overseas

    Business News15 minutes ago

  5. R Ashwin claims 500th Test wicket with Zak Crawley dismissal vs England

    Sports 15 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo