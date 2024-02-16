Advertisement

Kiran Rao is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Laapta Ladies. The film, which first premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year, is co-produced by her ex-husband Aamir Khan. While the former couple divorced back in 2021, the two enjoy a great friendship and a working relationship. Talking about their unconventional post-divorce dynamic, the filmmaker said that they have always made their own rules.

Kiran Rao’s dynamic with ex-Aamir Khan

"Perhaps we've not adhered to anything very strictly conventional in many ways. It wasn't anything we planned. We are friends, we enjoy each other's company. We've had a fulfilling marriage for almost 17 years. You can't sever ties because of some sort of annulment or like breaking up of a social contract," Rao told PTI.

Continuing to be friends and family came naturally to them, she said.

"We care deeply for each other and our families are still interwoven. The test of any friendship is to work together really because it is very hard. That actually will prove to people who think that we are acting. (So) It's proven that we still like to work together." The original story of "Laapataa Ladies" was more in the drama genre but Rao said she felt it would work better if it was a bit more "humorous, funny and emotional".

Kiran Rao on her warm camaraderie with Aamir Khan

In a previous interview with Connect FM Canada, Kiran opened up on her relationship with Aamir, something she says has not changed much since their divorce in July of 2021. Rao shared how their equation is made up of complete honesty, to the point that they have never had any fallouts. She further added how the divorce was simply a means to redefine the kind of relationship they share.

Further elaborating on their bond, Kiran added how Aamir greatly values her take on cinema. Though the actor may end up following what his heart wants, he has asked for her opinion, deliberating the same with her on multiple occasions.